Saturday's weather forecast for Denver shows for high temperatures and a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of 87 with a southwest wind ranging from 6-10 mph. There's a 10% chance of showers after 3 p.m.

There's another chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms at night. Wind gusts could reach up to 18 mph after midnight.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service for the upcoming days:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.