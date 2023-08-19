Denver is forecast for a hot Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely hit around 97 with a breeze around 6-14 mph throughout the day. Scattered storms and showers are slightly possible after 2 p.m.

A 20% chance of showers also comes in the evening before midnight. Skies will go from sunny to mostly cloudy by nightfall. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 64.

Here's the National Weather Service's forecast for the upcoming days:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.