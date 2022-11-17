A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of north-central Colorado and the Denver metro area as chilling temperatures and snow move into Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A high near 25 is forecast Thursday, and the Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for Denver from 12 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, as snowfall is expected to begin early Thursday around 9 a.m. Snowfall amounts could be 6-8 inches in Rocky Mountain National Park, the northern mountains, northern Front Range Foothills and Boulder.
Fort Collins, Denver, Greeley and the southern foothills could see 4-6 inches of snow during the Advisory period. Snow is expected to increase in intensity Thursday evening and end Friday morning.
"Arctic cold" could remain in place Friday with a high near 22 and a 40% chance of snow before 8 a.m. The NWS urges caution and planning ahead when commuting. An interactive roadway conditions map can be found here.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Snow, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 25. Northeast wind 7-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: A 40% chance of snow before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -2. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.