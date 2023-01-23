Denver residents could see more wintry weather as temperatures drop and some snow could fall across the mountains, eastern foothills and plains Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday could see a high near 30 and a 40% chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Accumulations of less than an inch in the metro area and plains and up to two inches in the foothills are expected.
The snow system could leave the area by Monday night, making for a possibly dry but chilly Tuesday with a high near 33.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.