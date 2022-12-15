Weather is quieting down in areas of northern Colorado Thursday.
Denver could see a high near 33 on Thursday, with mostly mild wind speeds that could hit as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. While skies could be somewhat cloudy, light snow is expected to be isolated to the higher terrain and along the Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock.
But on the eastern plains, wind gusts could reach 40-50mph, causing blowing snow and low visibility in open areas.
Friday could see a sunnier high near 33 as well, with similar wind conditions. Heading into the weekend, Denver residents can expect highs in the low 40s but with sunny skies.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. South southwest wind 6-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 7-11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7-9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.