After an active and wintry New Year weekend, the Denver metro area is expected to see a quiet, mostly sunny rest of the week with highs mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Tuesday could see a high near 34 with calm wind around 5 mph as snow ends in the plains and foothills. But several roadways across the plains have been closed due to safety concerns, namely black ice and blowing snow.
Northeast Colorado safety closures include:
- US 6 both directions Sterling to Brush
- US-385 both directions Holyoke to Julesburg
- CO-71 both directions Limon to Nebraska State Line
- CO-52 both directions Fort Morgan to New Raymer
Wednesday could see a high near 37 with sunshine and winds up to 9 mph.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 7-9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.