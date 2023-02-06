Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 41, and southwest winds between 7 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Light snow will continue over the Front Range mountains, and Grand and Jackson counties today, with accumulations under two inches mainly over the ridges. Over the foothills and I-25 corridor, isolated light showers are expected this afternoon with little or

no accumulation. It will be windy, with gusts up to 50 mph above timberline, in the foothills north of Boulder, and along the state line south of Cheyenne. Other areas east of the Front Range will see gusts up to 40 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49.