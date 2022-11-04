Friday could see a slight chance of additional snow fall in the morning following Denver's first measurable snow, according to the National Weather Service.
As of around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, 2-4 inches of snow fell on the Denver Metro area. The NWS encouraged using caution while traveling in the higher elevation, as roadways are still slick or covered in snow Friday morning. A 20% chance of snow is expected Friday morning before skies become sunnier throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 43.
Warmer weather is forecast for the weekend, with a high near 60 expected on Saturday and a high near 55 on Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 9-14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 7-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.