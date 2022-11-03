Meteorologists expect snow to develop and intensify across the high country Thursday and spread into the urban corridor and portions of the eastern plains by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Denver could see a high near 45 and potential rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. and rain showers into the mid-afternoon. Snow could re-enter the precipitation mix around 4 p.m., though "little or no snow accumulation" is expected.
The NWS urges caution while traveling, as slick conditions are expected on the mountain passes and valley roads.
But snow showers could pick up again early Friday morning and drop an estimated 1-3 inches by mid-morning, according to the NWS.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m.; rain showers likely between 1-4 p.m., then rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. High near 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13-15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 23. North wind 8-13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Friday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. North wind 6-8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 8-13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.