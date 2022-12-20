More dry, quiet conditions with highs in the 40s are expected in the Denver metro area Tuesday before temperatures plummet to arctic-like lows, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Tuesday could see a high near 46 with sun and a light breeze. Wednesday, the first day of winter, could see similar conditions in the morning with a high near 50.
But snow and wind speeds up to nearly 30 mph is on the forecast around 2 p.m., and temperatures will change dramatically as the arctic surge hits Colorado. Snow could continue until late Wednesday night, which could see a low near -12 and wind chill values down to -28.
What the weather service is calling "one of the worst cold snaps in 30 years" could bring a high near 1 on Thursday.
Hypothermia or frostbite are possible within a matter of minutes in that kind of cold. All skin should be covered, and pets should be kept indoors.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years will arrive behind a cold front Wednesday evening. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia! #COwx https://t.co/ZLURaIIlVl— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 20, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Snow, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8-18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. East northeast wind 6-11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.