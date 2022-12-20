Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: Scott Heaney (iStock).

More dry, quiet conditions with highs in the 40s are expected in the Denver metro area Tuesday before temperatures plummet to arctic-like lows, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Tuesday could see a high near 46 with sun and a light breeze. Wednesday, the first day of winter, could see similar conditions in the morning with a high near 50.

But snow and wind speeds up to nearly 30 mph is on the forecast around 2 p.m., and temperatures will change dramatically as the arctic surge hits Colorado. Snow could continue until late Wednesday night, which could see a low near -12 and wind chill values down to -28.

us_model-en_modez_2022122000_60_503_210.png

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 morning low temperature forecast for Colorado.

What the weather service is calling "one of the worst cold snaps in 30 years" could bring a high near 1 on Thursday.

Hypothermia or frostbite are possible within a matter of minutes in that kind of cold. All skin should be covered, and pets should be kept indoors.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8-18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. East northeast wind 6-11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.