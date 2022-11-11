Denver is expected to see a "cool and quiet" Veterans Day with highs in the 30s and clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday is expected to see a high near 39 and calm wind before cloud cover clears to make for a sunnier day.
Temps could increase for a slightly warmer weekend, with a high near 51 forecast for Saturday and near 49 on Sunday. A "cold air mass" is expected to sweep into the area and over most of the country Monday, likely causing high temps to remain in the 30s through next week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.