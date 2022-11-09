Denver residents are expected to see a temperature drop Thursday and some possible snow blowing east from the high terrain, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Thursday could see a high near 48 with wind gusts that could reach as high as 21 mph. A very slight chance of snow is possible in the late afternoon, around 5 p.m. Thursday night could see a low around 21 leading into a cooler Friday, which could see a high near 42.
Light snow is expected to continue in the mountain ranges through Thursday. Extra caution for mountain travelers is encouraged.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 8-13 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.