Strong winds and warmer temperatures are forecast to greet Denver and the surrounding area on the first day of the new month, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Thursday could see a high near 50 with wind speeds as high as 15 mph. From 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, a high wind warning will be issued for the Front Range foothills to the Wyoming border and down to the Palmer Divide, which could see speeds up to 75 mph.
Winds could cause scattered power outages, low visibility from dust and dangerous travel for "high-profile" vehicles like semi-trucks, RVs and box trucks.
Strong winds and an expected 5-10 inches of snowfall in the central mountains Thursday night into Friday morning could make for hazardous travel with almost zero visibility, the NWS said.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5-9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west northwest wind 11-16 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.