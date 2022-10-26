Denver residents could see one more day of mild weather Wednesday before a mix of wind, rain and snow rolls into the area overnight and into Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Wednesday could see a high near 56 with winds that may gust up to 15 mph. Two rounds of snow are expected to impact the mountains Wednesday morning and again overnight, and rain and snow showers are "likely" early Thursday morning, though little to no accumulation is expected.
Thursday could possibly bring the "first measurable snowfall of the season," the weather service said, though less than an inch is expected.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 7-9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 9-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.