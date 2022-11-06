Denver residents could see warmer temperatures Monday as conditions are expected to warm into the upper 60s through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.
Monday's high could reach near 61 with a light breeze of 9-11 mph. Tuesday could see a slight jump in temps with a high near 69, while Wednesday's high could reach near 67. The warmer conditions could bring wind speeds up to around 20 mph in the urban areas and around 50 mph in the mountains and eastern plains, the NWS said.
But a storm system could enter the Denver area Thursday, bringing temps back down to highs in the 40s by the end of the week and a 30% chance of snow on Thursday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 9-11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 8-11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44.