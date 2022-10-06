Fall color fall foliage autumn

Denver looks to see another day of pleasant, "near-normal" temperatures and sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Thursday's high could reach near 72, just two degrees above Denver's normal high of 70 for Oct. 6. A mini cold front and slight chances of rain showers are expected to roll in Friday, when temps are expected to dip to a high near 58 ahead of a warmer weekend.

Saturday could see a high near 65 while Sunday's highs are expected to remain in the low 70s.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North northeast wind 6-8 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

 

 

