Denver is expected to see another sunny, warm day with a high near 77 Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather has been issued for all of the northeastern plains surrounding the Denver metro area and along the Interstate 25 corridor north to the Wyoming border and south to Pueblo County. "Gusty" north winds and low humidity have elevated fire conditions, and "near-critical" fire weather is expected in the mountains as well.
The NWS encourages residents to avoid any outdoor burning, operating heavy machinery in dry grasses or throwing out cigarettes.
Thursday is expected to be even warmer with a high near 79.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7-9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.