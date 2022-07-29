Bear Creek Park, Denver area (Photo) Credit SeanXu (iStock) (copy)

Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

Chances of rain in Denver are slight Friday morning, but could increase to 40% in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

In a tweet Friday morning, the service said slow-moving storms could develop over the mountains and "linger into late evening" over the Palmer Divide.

Today's high is expected to near 85.

Saturday could dry out as chances of afternoon rain decrease to 20% and temps rise slightly to a high near 89.

Hot 90-degree weather is forecast to return by the end of the weekend, with Sunday expecting a high near 91 and a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

 

