Washington Park Biker (copy) (copy)

Mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures and a slight chance of showers are forecasted for Denver Thursday.

 (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Denver is expecting hotter temps with a high near 90 and a slight chance of rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high for a gusty Friday remains near 89 with a higher chance of thunderstorms and showers after 1 p.m.

The weekend may be cooler, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs in the 70s forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm, isolated afternoon and evening storms, high 90; partly cloudy overnight, low 62.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 7-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7a.m., then a chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.