Denver is expecting hotter temps with a high near 90 and a slight chance of rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The high for a gusty Friday remains near 89 with a higher chance of thunderstorms and showers after 1 p.m.
The weekend may be cooler, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs in the 70s forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 7-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7a.m., then a chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.