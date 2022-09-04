Denver residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. West southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Expect elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon across the plains with unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidities and breezy conditions. The airmass continues to dry so no thunderstorms expected.
Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 4 p.m., Sunday, for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties, the service said.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.