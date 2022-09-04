050322-dg-news-RainyWeatherArt02.JPG

Denver resident Carolyne Janssen walks past one of the tulip gardens with her umbrella featuring the colorful art of Vasily Kandinsky on her way to the library on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. West southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Expect elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon across the plains with unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidities and breezy conditions. The airmass continues to dry so no thunderstorms expected.

Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 4 p.m., Sunday, for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties, the service said. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

