Denver residents could experience a hot, dry start to the week as chances of rain decrease to 10% and the temperature high could reach near 95, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Tuesday could see rain in the afternoon but is forecast to remain mostly sunny with a high near 95.
The rest of the week is expected to see low to moderate chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with Wednesday's high expected to dip near 88 before temps rise back into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.