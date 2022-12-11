Warmer temps for Sunday around Denver, but not for long.
Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies all day, with a high near 60 and south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Dry and warm conditions will prevail today, with fire weather conditions elevated over the Palmer Divide.
Get ready for the snow though.
A potent storm system will move into the region late Monday and Tuesday. Several inches of snow, strong winds, and blowing snow will be possible. Right now, the greatest risk of the more significant impacts and Blizzard conditions is roughly along and east of a line from Sterling to Fort Morgan and Byers. These impacts would start Midnight Monday night, and continue through Tuesday night across the northern plains. Stronger winds and areas of light snow and blowing snow may linger into Wednesday. Mountain areas will also likely see snow, blowing snow, and hazardous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.