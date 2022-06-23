Downtown Denver (copy) (copy)

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver.

Slightly above-average temperatures are expected Friday in Denver before a weekend cooldown in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high temperature near 90 is forecast Friday in Denver, with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon, according to the weather service.

Much-needed rain is "likely" after noon on Saturday, the weather service said, with a cooler high near 75.

An expected high of 71 may bring some relief from the heat on Sunday, when there's a 60% chance of precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms expected after noon.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. North wind 8-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 6-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

