Slight chances of afternoon showers Friday usher in a weekend of possible rain to Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Friday starts off with mostly sunny skies, but a 30% chance of rain is possible after noon, the agency said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees with moderate winds gusting up to 15 mph, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 65 degrees with a 50% chance of rain, the agency said.

Saturday chances of rain and thunderstorms start at a 60% chance and increase to 80%, with Sunday likely to bring more showers, the weather service said.

Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: High near 81 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.