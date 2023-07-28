Denver is forecast for a round of early afternoon showers Friday, accompanied by another day of severely hot temps in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 95 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to roll through the area, ranging from 6 to 14 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong storms and winds.

“Another round of storms can be expected over the mountains and plains this afternoon and evening. Strong and gusty outflow winds up to 60 mph are possible with stronger storms along with brief moderate to heavy rain,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“The strongest storms are expected to be over the northern border areas with Wyoming and Nebraska. The storms will gradually diminish toward midnight.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through 7 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 64 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 94 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.