Denver weather: Very hot, heat advisory around Denver Monday

Monday's forecast for metro Denver looks like a scorcher, but will the high temperature break the 100 mark?

If so, it would be the first 100 degree day of 2023. The max temperature normal for July 17 is 90.5 degrees, according to the NWS.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies and hot, with a high near 99, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph, will blow in the afternoon and winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, for cities in metro Denver and areas along the northern Front Range including Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Boulder and Longmont.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s or even at 100 degrees. Hot temperatures may cause heat illness and the NWS is advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tuesday's weather will be similar to today, with highs reaching the mid-90s, however a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.