The metro Denver area is in for a sizzling Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts a high of 96 degrees Friday with mostly sunny skies; ditto for Saturday.

On Sunday, expect a high of 92 with a slight chance of late-day thunderstorms.

On Monday, the weather service forecasts a high of 89 degrees, starting sunny before a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Here is the rest of the weekend’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.