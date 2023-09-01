071323-dg-news-DenverHotWeatherFeature01.JPG (copy)

FILE PHOTO: Alexander Moore, 4, cautiously dips his toes into a jet of water while beating the heat with his grandmother Janet Herrington in the Wynkoop Plaza Fountains in front of Union Station. The National weather service predicts highs in the mid-90s for Labor Day weekend. 

 Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

The metro Denver area is in for a sizzling Labor Day weekend.

Here is the rest of the weekend’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. 