Denver weather: Hot Monday, storms roll in for July 4th

Denver residents can expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 92, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A south wind will blow between 6 to 13 mph, becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Drier and warmer today with only isolated showers and thunderstorms across the mountains this afternoon and evening. Brief light rain and gusty winds can be expected with the showers.

Independence Day around metro Denver will be a different story with widespread thunderstorms possible and hail.

Some of the storms, mainly late-day Tuesday, could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Heavy rainfall could also cause flash flooding problems, most notably over the burnt areas.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Independence Day: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.