Monday kicks off the workweek with 90-degree temperatures and sunshine in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Traces of smoke are likely in Denver as fires across the West continue to burn, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 93 degrees with an overnight low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
Smoke will continue Tuesday, forecasts show. But rain and thunderstorms expected to set in Wednesday afternoon that could stick around throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph. Areas of smoke.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.