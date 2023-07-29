Denver's weather forecast for Saturday is mostly sunny with a high of 95, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There is also a slight potential for showers and thunderstorms after noon. Winds are expected to range from 5-13 mph throughout the day, some gusts could reach up to 21 mph.

In the evening, temperatures will likely fall to around 63. There's a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.