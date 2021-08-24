Denver is forecast to be hot and sunny Tuesday, the National Weather in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 93 degrees with sunny skies all day, the weather service said.
The weather service issued an air quality alert for the region as well as a fire watch because of winds and low humidity.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 60 degrees with mostly clear skies, the agency said.
Wednesday is forecast to bring much of the same weather, then chances of afternoon thunderstorms start Wednesday night and continue through the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.