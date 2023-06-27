Denver is forecast for hot temps, and gusty winds Tuesday with showers and severe thunderstorms on the radar come later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees Tuesday. Winds are forecast to range from 5 to 21 mph, increasing in speed throughout the afternoon. Gusts could reach upwards of 34 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for portions of northeast and northcentral Colorado due to high winds, elevated fire conditions, and severe thunderstorms on the radar for the week ahead.

“It will be windy, dry, and warmer today (Tuesday),” the weather service said in its forecast, “The mountains will have peak gusts of 40 to 60 mph this (Tuesday) afternoon, while the plains will have gusts of 20 to 40 mph.”

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of around 58 degrees. Gusty winds are forecast to continue throughout the night, ranging from 13 to 18 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 31 mph.

Here’s the full forecast forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms toward the afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees.

Friday: There’s a slight chance for early morning showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m., with storms likely to continue after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the early afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.