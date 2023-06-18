Weather around metro Denver has been very wet and some what cool most of 2023. Chalk up two more records for the Mile High City as Father's Day starts today.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denverites just experienced the second wettest period from between May 1 to June 16 since records started in 1872 — a 8.87 inches of rain measured at Denver International Airport — the city's official weather station. Only 1876 was wetter, with 9.17 inches of rain measured.

Not to be out done, the high temperature in Denver this year never crested above 80 degrees from June 1 to June 17; another record. Since 1872, only five years (1883, 1903, 1941, 1965, 1967) have recorded one day equal to or greater than 80 degrees for a high in the same time period.

In contrast, in 2021 the temperature in Denver reached 100 degrees for three consecutive days: June 15 - 101, June 16 - 100, June 17 - 100 respectively. Each high established a new record high for the day and it was the earliest occurrence of such a streak also. A record high minimum of 68 also occurred on June 17.

Denver has also received 3.34 inches of precipitation for the month of June, a 2.23 inch departure from normal, with 1.46 inches of that falling in a 24-hour period from June 3-4.

Sunday, however, the forecast shows sunny skies will dominate with a high near 85, and the 17-day streak of a high below 80 will end. A south southwest wind will blow from 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.