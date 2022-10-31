092722-Fall Colors 24.JPG

Denver residents and trick-or-treaters are "in for a treat" with clear skies, mild temperatures and light winds Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday could see a high near 65 with temps beginning to dip below 60 around 6 p.m., and reach 47 by 10 p.m.

A mid-week warmup with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before a high of 50 and wet weather is possible Thursday. A slight chance of snow showers is forecast for Friday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

