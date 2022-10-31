Denver residents and trick-or-treaters are "in for a treat" with clear skies, mild temperatures and light winds Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday could see a high near 65 with temps beginning to dip below 60 around 6 p.m., and reach 47 by 10 p.m.
Here's the trick-or-treat temperature forecast from your friends at the Denver/Boo-lder NWS Forecast Office! You are in for a treat this evening with mostly clear skies, mild temperatures, and light winds. Enjoy a happy and safe Halloween! #cowx pic.twitter.com/KRr0LuMXCL— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 31, 2022
A mid-week warmup with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before a high of 50 and wet weather is possible Thursday. A slight chance of snow showers is forecast for Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.