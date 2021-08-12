Lingering smoke is likely to continue plaguing Denver on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
An air quality alert extended until 4 p.m. and warned of unhealthy air quality in the region because of out-of-state wildfires, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees, the weather service said.
There is a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight with an overnight low of 62 degrees, the agency said.
Intermittent storms are expected to continue throughout the weekend and into next week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.