Much of the Denver metro area and surrounding foothills saw decent snowfall overnight ahead of a frigid Tuesday with a possible high near 36, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A 50% chance of snow continues into Tuesday morning and could last until mid- to late-morning. The NWS urges travelers to use caution and allow extra time for morning commutes, as the metro area received 1-3 inches overnight and roads remain "slick and hazardous."
Temps could warm slightly to a high near 42 Wednesday before plummeting again to highs in the upper 20s on Thursday and Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northeast wind 7-11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39.