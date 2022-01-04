After a relatively calm start to the new year, Denver could see a shift in weather on Tuesday.
Winds are expected to pick up and produce gusts of 44 mph in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures could be near the high 40s.
There's a 30%-70% chance of snow throughout Wednesday with high temperatures in the 40s, the weather service said. Snow is expected to start in the evening, though it is unknown at this time about how much.
The heaviest snowfall is expected in the mountains, which might cause slippery and snow-packed roads. "Worst conditions late Wednesday evening to Thursday morning," the weather service said in a report.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 5-7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.