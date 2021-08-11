A warning of unhealthy air quality in Denver and surrounding areas lasts until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but smoke from out-of-state wildfires is still expected to linger throughout the evening, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees with an overnight low of 63 degrees, the agency said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms kick in Thursday and continue on and off throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to linger in the 90s until Sunday, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 18 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.