Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll in to the Denver area Wednesday, and could dip the temperature high down to near 82, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Rain is forecast for the early afternoon, around 1 p.m. The NWS says thunderstorms "with brief heavy rain" are expected to be more numerous over the higher terrain, beginning in the mountains and spreading to the urban corridor and plains by late afternoon.
A smaller chance of showers continues into Thursday, with storms possible in the afternoon with a high near 78.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6-11 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.