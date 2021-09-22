A streak of sunshine and 70- to 80-degree weather starts in Denver Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 83 degrees along with sunny skies on the first day of fall, the agency said. The autumnal equinox happens at 1:20 p.m.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 48 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Friday dips into the 70s followed by a weekend of clear, 80-degree weather.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.