The Denver metro area could see a mild, mostly sunny start to the week before temperatures plummet by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday could see a high near 46 with sun and mostly light wind speeds around 6-14 mph but as high as 21 mph. Tuesday's forecast looks much the same with a high near 44.
But temperatures on Wednesday, the first day of winter, will change dramatically. Denver could see a 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m., and snow is likely Wednesday night while below zero temperatures loom for both Wednesday and Thursday overnights.
Highs could struggle to top 0 around the state, and Denver could see a high near -2 Thursday.
🥶🥶🥶Wish we had better news, but dangerously cold wind chills are expected by Wednesday night, some as low as -50°F possible over the northeast plains. Frostbite to exposed flesh in 10 minutes or less. #COwx pic.twitter.com/YTO7vydPNp— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 19, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 6-14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.