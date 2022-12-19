Red Rocks Ampitheatre (Photo) Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock)

3. Red Rocks Ampitheatre Park

The beauty of Red Rocks Park amplifies as the sun sets over the Denver and nearby foothills. Plan to visit during a concert for the ultimate experience.

Author's Note: Red Rocks Park and trails open one hour before sunrise and closes one hour after sunset on non-show days.

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

The Denver metro area could see a mild, mostly sunny start to the week before temperatures plummet by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday could see a high near 46 with sun and mostly light wind speeds around 6-14 mph but as high as 21 mph. Tuesday's forecast looks much the same with a high near 44.

But temperatures on Wednesday, the first day of winter, will change dramatically. Denver could see a 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m., and snow is likely Wednesday night while below zero temperatures loom for both Wednesday and Thursday overnights.

Highs could struggle to top 0 around the state, and Denver could see a high near -2 Thursday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 6-14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.