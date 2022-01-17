Denver's forecast for Monday could be summed up in one word: mild.
A high of 62 degrees is expected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with sunny skies and relatively light winds, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. The forecast for Tuesday looks a little cooler, with temperatures in the mid-50s and partly sunny skies.
But the city could see some changes later in the week, with a chance of light snow Wednesday and then again Friday, the weather service predicts. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees and snow falling by late morning.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
M.L. King Jr. Day, Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5-9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday: A chance of snow, with a high near 45.