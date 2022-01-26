Downtown Denver (copy)

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Denver. 

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

After a day filled with snow and disruptions to the morning commute, Denver is forecast to see a milder day Wednesday.

The city could have a sunny day with a high near 42 degrees and light winds, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. The nice weather appears to be temporary, as Denver is expected to have up to a 70% chance of snow Thursday during the day with a high near 31 degrees; up to three inches could be possible.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s with lots of melting throughout the day and then more snow overnight.

On Tuesday, Denver received about five inches of snow.

Friday's forecast calls for a high near 46 degrees with sunny skies.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: Snow likely. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.