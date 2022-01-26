After a day filled with snow and disruptions to the morning commute, Denver is forecast to see a milder day Wednesday.

The city could have a sunny day with a high near 42 degrees and light winds, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. The nice weather appears to be temporary, as Denver is expected to have up to a 70% chance of snow Thursday during the day with a high near 31 degrees; up to three inches could be possible.

On Tuesday, Denver received about five inches of snow.

Friday's forecast calls for a high near 46 degrees with sunny skies.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: Snow likely. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.