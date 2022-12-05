Denver could be in for another mostly mild week, with sunny skies and mild highs in the upper 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday could see a high near 56 with sun and winds blowing as high as 16 mph, while a high near 50 is forecast for Tuesday with similar conditions.
Winter weather advisories continue in the northern mountains north of Interstate 70, which could see 6-16 inches of snow by Monday night. According to the NWS, western Jackson County will see the highest snowfall amounts. Roadways in the higher terrain could be hazardous Monday morning due to overnight snowfall.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 6-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.