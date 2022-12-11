An approaching powerful winter storm could bring snowy, "blustery" conditions to Denver Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday is likely to be mostly pleasant with a mild high near 54 before the system descends on northern Colorado late Monday. While the storm is still evolving and snow impacts to certain areas are uncertain, the NWS predicts Denver to see roughly 1-3 inches by Wednesday.
The greatest risk of significant impacts is in the northeast plains roughly along and east of a line from Sterling to Fort Morgan and Byers, which have been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning as of Monday morning. Whiteout conditions, road closures and harsh impacts to livestock are expected.
These impacts would start Midnight Monday night, and continue through Tuesday night. Stronger winds and areas of light snow and blowing snow may linger into Wednesday. Mountain areas will also likely see snow, blowing snow, and hazardous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 7-10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 14-17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13-17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.