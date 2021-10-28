Temperatures in the 60s and sunshine fill the coming days in the Denver metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Thursday's high is expected to reach 61 degrees with no sign of precipitation in sight, the agency said.
Temperatures fall to 37 degrees overnight with clear skies, the weather service said.
Friday and Saturday bring more of the same with sun and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but clouds are anticipated to move in Sunday and that could mean overnight snow and slight chances of rain and snow showers Monday, the agency said.
Sunday is also expected to be cooler than the preceding days with a high of 45 degrees.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. A 20% chance of showers after noon.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers.