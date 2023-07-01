Denver is forecast for some quiet, if a bit hot, weather on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely hit 82 degrees with winds ranging from 5-14 mph with some gusts as high as 22 mph. The evening will cool down to around 59 degrees with wind also lessening to 6-10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Independence Day: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.