Denver is expected to start the week with mostly clear conditions and some light wind.

Monday could see a slightly cooler high near 48 following an overnight cold front as well as sunny skies and breezes around 5-10 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Temperature highs are set to hover in the low to mid-30s in the higher terrain following snow showers overnight, while several areas across the northeast plains could see a high near 40.

But clouds are expected to move in over the metro area overnight ahead of wintry weather Tuesday and later in the week. Freezing rain and fog is possible early Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., and again around 10 a.m., with a high near 43.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A chance of freezing drizzle before 10 a.m., then a chance of drizzle between 10-11 a.m. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 5-8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 5-11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.