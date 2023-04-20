Denver is forecast for sunny skies and mild temperatures Thursday, with a chance of mixed precipitation on the radar heading into the weekend.

Expect a high of 50 degrees, Thursday with a breeze from the northwest ranging from 10 to 17 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect partly cloudy conditions and a low of 28 degrees. Blustery conditions are forecast to persist through the night with winds gusting as high as 33 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of rain and snow forecast in the late morning and early afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 46 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms on the radar. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 67 degrees.