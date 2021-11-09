Tuesday precedes a couple days of gusty winds and a chance of rain, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 59 degrees, three degrees above the average high for Oct. 9, with clouds expected to increase throughout the day, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and slight breezes, the weather service said.
Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see gusty winds up to 25 mph followed by slight chances of rain Thursday night, the agency said.
High temperatures dip into the 50s throughout the rest of the week then rebound back into the 60s by the weekend, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.